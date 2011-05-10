[May 10, 2011] Beginning of the End (2.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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Have the first four Seals of Revelation been opened? I believe so! Watch this and then read Revelation chapter 6 and see if you don't think the same way. Then read: http://www.seedtheseries.com/blog/Exodus.html
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy