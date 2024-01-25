Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
21 Dead Israeli Soldiers - Before they were Targeted and Killed by the Resistance - while they were Rigging Palestinian Homes with Explosives in the Al-Maghazi Operation
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
124 views
Published Yesterday

Scenes obtained from Israeli soldiers cameras showing occupation soldiers before they were targeted by the resistance while they were rigging Palestinian homes with explosives in the Al-Maghazi operation. The operation led to at least 21 dead soldiers and 7 wounded.

No military infrastructure, no tunnels, no threat, just blowing up civilian buildings…

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket