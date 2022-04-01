From The Third Reich to the Fourth -- Jim Marrs

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Jim Marrs (B. A. journalism), an investigative reporter,
freelance award-winning author, and TV producer.
He has taught a course on the JFK Assassination and authored the
book "Crossfire: The Plot that Killed Kennedy" which became
the basis for the film "JFK."
He also wrote "Rule by Secrecy: The Hidden History That
Connects the Trilateral Commission, the Freemasons, and
the Great Pyramids."
In this video, he talks about his book "The Rise of The Fourth
Reich", which offers a terrifying proposition: that the
current economic collapse has been engineered by a tyrannous
government and multinational corporations determined to enslave us.
http://JimMarrs.com/
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