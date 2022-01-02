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Rep. Malliotakis slams Biden for not fulfilling campaign promises
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30 views • January 02, 2022
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., slams the Biden administration for been 'very reactive' as it pertains to handling the pandemic and argues that instead of 'focusing on the treatments and therapeutics, they want to focus on more mandates.
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