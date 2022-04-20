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8-Year-Old Boy Injured By Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine
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248 views • April 20, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
More stupid parents. What do you want to bet she gets him more shots? Here is some backstory:
“MY POOR CHILD,
I don't know if it was the right or wrong choice to decide to get you vaccinated. It feels like I hurt you so badly that I feel that my whole body is sore.”
https://www.facebook.com/100007897997644/posts/3068188676787702/?d=n
How in the hell can she not know? I know, she does not want to take responsibility for harming her own child due to stupidity.
Source: Covid Vax Injuries.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/T72k0ehE0IQ9/
More stupid parents. What do you want to bet she gets him more shots? Here is some backstory:
“MY POOR CHILD,
I don't know if it was the right or wrong choice to decide to get you vaccinated. It feels like I hurt you so badly that I feel that my whole body is sore.”
https://www.facebook.com/100007897997644/posts/3068188676787702/?d=n
How in the hell can she not know? I know, she does not want to take responsibility for harming her own child due to stupidity.
Source: Covid Vax Injuries.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/T72k0ehE0IQ9/
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