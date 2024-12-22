BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥Yemen: US & Israeli aircraft strike on Houthi military positions in Yemen's capital Sanaa
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
US and Israeli aircraft strike on Houthi military positions in Yemen's capital Sanaa, including the headquarters of the missile brigades on Mount Attan, a source in the local government told RIA Novosti.

The Pentagon confirmed strikes on a missile depot and command centre in Sanaa.

Cynthia... CENTCOM wrote the following about this: 

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana’a, Yemen, on Dec. 21 Yemen time.

CENTCOM forces conducted the deliberate strikes to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden.

During the operation, CENTCOM forces also shot down multiple Houthi one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) over the Red Sea. 

The operation involved U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy assets, including F/A-18s.

The strike reflects CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment to protect U.S. and coalition personnel, regional partners, and international shipping.


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
