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Bill in Arizona State Legislature Would Decertify Arizona’s Presidential Election Results
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2461 views • March 02, 2022
Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem talked with The New American’s election integrity expert Kurt Hyde. Finchem has sponsored a bill that would decertify the 2020 presidential election results in three of Arizona’s counties, thereby essentially decertifying the results state-wide. HCR 2033 has been criticized by opponents as being both unconstitutional and lacking in merit. Finchem discussed what the U.S. Constitution says about the authority of the state legislatures regarding the appointment of presidential electors as well as Arizona’s constitutional authority. Finchem also pointed out that if HCR 2033 is ever debated in committee or on the floor of the Arizona State Legislature that both sides would get equal opportunity to assert or dispute the merits of this nine-page bill.
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