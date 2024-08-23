"THE FALL OF A NATION/ THE SINS OF A NATION/ BITTER GRIEFS IN THE LORD'S HEART" - [SEVERE THEMES]

THIS MESSAGE CONTAINS SEVERE THEMES & IS NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS ***AT ALL.***





Today's Word: Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach [shame] to any people. Proverbs 14:34. Before judgment is passed all charges are read out in public and considered. America is on trial for the wicked deeds of her past, present and future, but with no repentance comes no mercy. YAH stands to plead against the Harlot Mystery Babylon, His wrath is severe for the crimes are severe. Let all people- Hear the griefs of the Lord.



