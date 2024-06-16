TYT MD-390 Plus Radio DMR IP67 Unboxing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unboxing the new TYT MD-390 Plus model radio.
This is the first affordable dual band radio I have seen that is IP67 rated. This is a good match for Ham Radio and GMRS. Both analog and DMR digital work great.
This radio supports channel widths of 12.5khz, 20khz, and 25khz
(narrow and wide band)