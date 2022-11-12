RNC SNAKE PIT WITH LAURA LOOMER

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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
Nov 11, 2022
FMR Project Veritas Investigative Reporter Laura Loomer joins us to discuss how the RNC intentionally sabotaged “America First / Trump endorsed” candidates so that they can point the finger at Trump and blame him for the dismal midterm showing. The RNC establishment is so desperate to move past a Trump Era of politics that they would rather have democrats in seats instead of America First disruptors.
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