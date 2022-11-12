Create New Account
RNC SNAKE PIT WITH LAURA LOOMER
Published 17 days ago
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


Nov 11, 2022


FMR Project Veritas Investigative Reporter Laura Loomer joins us to discuss how the RNC intentionally sabotaged “America First / Trump endorsed” candidates so that they can point the finger at Trump and blame him for the dismal midterm showing. The RNC establishment is so desperate to move past a Trump Era of politics that they would rather have democrats in seats instead of America First disruptors.


https://teddydaniels.tv/


https://gab.com/teddydanielspa


https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1tn19w-rnc-snake-pit-with-laura-loomer.html



