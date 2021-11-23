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The Stew Peters Show | November 23, 2021: Dr. David Martin EXPLOSIVE Revelations
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972 views • November 28, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpp91c-the-stew-peters-show-november-23-2021-dr.-david-martin-explosive-revelation.html
Also why Sen. Rand Paul (as well as Sen. Ron Johnson) is not off the hook! Hint: a letter pertaining to UNC Chapel Hill that would land Tony Fauci in jail...!
Also why Sen. Rand Paul (as well as Sen. Ron Johnson) is not off the hook! Hint: a letter pertaining to UNC Chapel Hill that would land Tony Fauci in jail...!
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