$7 Gas, $5 Million Ransom, CDC Says No Masks If Jabbed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
$7.00 a gallon for gas in Virginia!
Right now here in Ohio we have it good, gas is only $1.00 more a gallon then under Trump. Trump purposefully brought gas prices down and kept them down. Your $1400 Biden bucks won't even cover gas much less the 20% inflation on all goods coming our way. Hold on tight ya'll 2021 is just warming up.
The global elites have a power source that God is going to bring down...the fiat printing press. When that happens God's money, gold and silver will find it's proper level. Time to put your savings in trust in God, he will see us through to a soft landing for his people but the fiat plane is coming out of the sky.
Website: resistancechicks
https://www.resistancechicks.com/
sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxcyrXF7dlJHvnl0wBWXhw?
Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:
Website: resistancechicks
https://www.resistancechicks.com/
sign up e-mail for notifications and newsletters
Resistance Chicks Church (Back Up Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Vx3cyQHQ2hEdXSYc5uNIQ/videos
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]