FARMERS MARKET TYRANNY -- Peggy Hall

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You are not a "threat" unless you have a COURT RESTRAINING ORDER to prevent you from entering a public place!! Join us in educating these tyrants! www.thehealthyamerican.org
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KNOW YOUR MEDICAL RIGHTS - Online Seminar
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EMPLOYEES! You have rights! - Online Seminar
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