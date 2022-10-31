🇨🇳 Man on city bus suffers a “sudden illness” and starts twitching so another passenger decides to film him instead of helping him. 👀

🇨🇳 Man on city bus suffers a “sudden illness” and starts twitching so another passenger decides to film the man instead of helping him. 👀
This kind of stuff happens so often in China that people don’t care anymore. No compassion left.
#VaccineDisaster 💉
Source @Covid BC
