🇨🇳 Man on city bus suffers a “sudden illness” and starts twitching so another passenger decides to film him instead of helping him. 👀

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🇨🇳 Man on city bus suffers a “sudden illness” and starts twitching so another passenger decides to film the man instead of helping him. 👀
This kind of stuff happens so often in China that people don’t care anymore. No compassion left.
#VaccineDisaster 💉
Source @Covid BC