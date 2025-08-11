BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (20250813 S3EAugSpecial2) Dr Bob Thiel - Prophecy - BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
5 views • 1 day ago

CTP S3EAugSpecial2 51m 39s before audio editing

CTP S3EAugSpecial2 NOTES ( listen (Wed Aug 13 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/

)...

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript bonus this episode

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more

CTP (S3EAugSpecial2) Prophecy Across Faiths: Biblical Truths and Global Deceptions

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more

Dr. Bob Thiel unveils the hidden connections between biblical prophecies and predictions from other world religions, explaining how these parallels may be part of a grand deception strategy.

• Various religions have prophecies about end-time leaders that mirror biblical figures

• Chinese, Hindu, Islamic, and Catholic traditions all anticipate figures similar to biblical Antichrist

• Over 3 billion people worldwide follow traditions that expect these prophetic fulfillments

• The King of the South in Daniel represents an Islamic leader who will make a peace deal

• Non-biblical prophecies may be Satan's way to discredit actual biblical fulfillment

• Dead Sea Scrolls provide powerful evidence of biblical accuracy and preservation

• Islamic prophecies specifically mirror the seven-year covenant mentioned in Daniel

• The betrayal of the Islamic leader by Turks appears in both biblical and Nostradamus predictions

• Anti-Semitism contradicts God's sovereign plan regarding Christ's crucifixion

• Early Christian church was predominantly Jewish in practice and leadership

Visit cogwriter.com for daily updates connecting current events to biblical prophecy and further research.

Episode related links...

- http://COGWriter.com

- http://CCOG.org

Keywords
politicsconstitutionbiblechristpodcastchristianchristianityprophecyislambuddhismqurannostradamusjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
