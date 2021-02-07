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THE WEAPONISATION OF DECEIT
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130 views • February 07, 2021
There’s encouragement to be drawn from the fact that the psychopaths HAVE to dupe and deceive us into going along with their evil plans. They acknowledge our innate propensity towards Good and Right Action, and know that if they were to be entirely open about their plans and aims, we would NEVER knowingly agree to them. They envy our capacity for empathy and morality, because they lack it themselves.
Without their scams and stunts to hide their true motives behind, they would be nothing. Maybe this will eventually turn out to be humanity’s saving grace.
My content page at the One Great Work Network can be found here:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/mark-...
For any offers of voluntary help with converting The Sound of Freedom audio files to video format, please e-mail [email protected]
To download a flyer detailing the upcoming Australia protest events:
https://www.mediafire.com/file/n5uqan...
Without their scams and stunts to hide their true motives behind, they would be nothing. Maybe this will eventually turn out to be humanity’s saving grace.
My content page at the One Great Work Network can be found here:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/mark-...
For any offers of voluntary help with converting The Sound of Freedom audio files to video format, please e-mail [email protected]
To download a flyer detailing the upcoming Australia protest events:
https://www.mediafire.com/file/n5uqan...
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