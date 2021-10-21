BUT WHAT ABOUT DEAGEL? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT #080

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc080-deagel/
Today James tackles a question he's received many, many times over the past seven years: Who or what is Deagle.com (or is that Deagel.com)? Where does their amazing population forecast come from? What does it mean? And where did it go, anyway? Your burning questions are answered on this edition of Questions For Corbett!