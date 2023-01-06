Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/28/2022 Oshin Introduces the Location of the Protest, and Fellow Fighters Brave the Cold
1 view
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/664252

Summary：12/28/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL Since the Paul Hastings office building is a high building with other high buildings around it, there is no sunlight in this place and it’s very cold. On last Friday, the coldest day, the Paul Hastings security guard was hiding in the building, but our fellow fighters still were standing there braving the cold.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket