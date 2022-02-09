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WATCH THIS .. !! Injected microtechnology stops working if graphene is removed from the body
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1637 views • February 09, 2022
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/microtechnology.html
Dr. Martín Monteverde reported for OMV (World Organization for Life) that although there isn't yet a known way to remove the injected microcircuitry from the body, removal of the graphene oxide causes it to stop working.
Dr. Monteverde is one of the researchers who performed the first analysis of vials in Argentina.
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Dr. Martín Monteverde reported for OMV (World Organization for Life) that although there isn't yet a known way to remove the injected microcircuitry from the body, removal of the graphene oxide causes it to stop working.
Dr. Monteverde is one of the researchers who performed the first analysis of vials in Argentina.
If you like the videos ORWELLITO subtitles and the content they post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Mirrored - ORWELLITO
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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