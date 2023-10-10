David icke: Mainstream Alternative Media joke
15 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Jordan Peterson. What happened to you moral you psycho.
Tate the retard.
Keywords
jordanpetersondavidickemainstreammediaandrewtate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos