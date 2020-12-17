GARETH ICKE'S BIG MOUTH TALKS TO RESEARCHER DINO WIAND ABOUT HIS NEW INFORMATION ON THE CCDH

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Original conversation with Dino, and background to the Center for countering digital hate - https://79days.news/watch?id=5fad7f76d106eb3048efac90
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