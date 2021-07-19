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Gemma O'Doherty: This Could Be Her Last Video Before Arrest For Exposing Covid Hoax
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828 views • July 19, 2021
This could be one of her last streams. Gemma believes she will be arrested in the coming days & sent to jail, telling listeners that she is in no way suicidal should God forbid they try to do anything. Also Her website faces removal in 24hrs
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