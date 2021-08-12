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Australia has gone Mad!
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32 views • August 12, 2021
BLCK, August 10, 2021
“Australia has gone mad!” says former police officer about sex advice from the government…
Australia has recently been in a strict lockdown again and that suggests an epidemiological seriousness that is strangely hard to find. In fact… the Kangaroo Island was locked due to a handful of infections and only 1 death! A zero-tolerance policy that is difficult to comprehend because in Australia - with more than 25 million inhabitants - only 922 deaths were attributed to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.
Evelyn Rae
Australian correspondent Evelyn Rae regularly reports on the disproportionate measures in her country on Sky News Australia and was willing to provide Blckbx with good reporting on the ups and downs in her country. For example, program maker Flavio Pasquino spoke to her about the 300 soldiers who support the police in enforcing the Lockdown rules, the vaccination strategy, the polarization, the distrust in the mainstream media and the ridiculous government advice about sex for couples.
Evelyn Rae is also very active on Twitter and her account is definitely worth following.
Sex with a mouth cap
The government website literally calls on Australians to masturbate and not have intercourse. And if couples then masturbate please with a mouth cap and of course at 1,5 meters. Preferably you do this via Skype or Zoom. No this is not a joke and can all be found via THIS link.
Cardron pool
This is the LINK to the platform of Evelyn Rae to which she referred to which the article about the sex guidelines - advised by the government - are well explained by her.
Do you want to stay informed?
https://twitter.com/blckbxnews
https://t.me/blckbxtv
https://www.facebook.com/blckbxnews
https://www.instagram.com/blckbx.tv
You can help with a donation but also by sharing this video on social media and/or via Whatsapp, telegram, signal, messenger, whatever...as long as the video reaches as many people as possible.
You can donate via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
https://www.blckbx.tv/videos/australia-has-gone-mad
“Australia has gone mad!” says former police officer about sex advice from the government…
Australia has recently been in a strict lockdown again and that suggests an epidemiological seriousness that is strangely hard to find. In fact… the Kangaroo Island was locked due to a handful of infections and only 1 death! A zero-tolerance policy that is difficult to comprehend because in Australia - with more than 25 million inhabitants - only 922 deaths were attributed to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.
Evelyn Rae
Australian correspondent Evelyn Rae regularly reports on the disproportionate measures in her country on Sky News Australia and was willing to provide Blckbx with good reporting on the ups and downs in her country. For example, program maker Flavio Pasquino spoke to her about the 300 soldiers who support the police in enforcing the Lockdown rules, the vaccination strategy, the polarization, the distrust in the mainstream media and the ridiculous government advice about sex for couples.
Evelyn Rae is also very active on Twitter and her account is definitely worth following.
Sex with a mouth cap
The government website literally calls on Australians to masturbate and not have intercourse. And if couples then masturbate please with a mouth cap and of course at 1,5 meters. Preferably you do this via Skype or Zoom. No this is not a joke and can all be found via THIS link.
Cardron pool
This is the LINK to the platform of Evelyn Rae to which she referred to which the article about the sex guidelines - advised by the government - are well explained by her.
Do you want to stay informed?
https://twitter.com/blckbxnews
https://t.me/blckbxtv
https://www.facebook.com/blckbxnews
https://www.instagram.com/blckbx.tv
You can help with a donation but also by sharing this video on social media and/or via Whatsapp, telegram, signal, messenger, whatever...as long as the video reaches as many people as possible.
You can donate via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
https://www.blckbx.tv/videos/australia-has-gone-mad
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