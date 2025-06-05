Divine happiness is learned under pressure!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #36; Blessed or divine happiness, comes for the Believer who can endure under pressure (James 1:12). There are learned skill sets in the spiritual life that often get overlooked and replaced with emotional nonsense. That will fail you in times of adversity. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!