Deadly tornado in Indiana damages houses, knocks out power

RT
June 28, 2023
A tornado ripped through several central US states on Sunday, leaving a horrifying aftermath. Damaged buildings with broken windows, torn off roofs, as well as uprooted trees were seen after the storm.
According to the local media, the swirl struck a house in Indiana, killing a man and injuring his wife, while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell on a house.
