Deadly tornado in Indiana damages houses, knocks out power
RT


June 28, 2023


A tornado ripped through several central US states on Sunday, leaving a horrifying aftermath. Damaged buildings with broken windows, torn off roofs, as well as uprooted trees were seen after the storm.


According to the local media, the swirl struck a house in Indiana, killing a man and injuring his wife, while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell on a house.


