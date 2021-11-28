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GOCC DETROIT- Peculiar People "Suffer Correct" One Body One Spirit One Baptism
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51 views • November 28, 2021
This is the 9th track from the project ,Kingdom Vision- (copy paste link-https://soundcloud.com/user-855691349/sets/kingdom-vision) It was created for the uplifting, encouraging, admonishing and edification of the listener. To begin or continue in the way of Christ's kingdom to come. The brothers involved in this project are in no way shape or form seeking after fame, fortune or worldly accommodations. We are servants concerned with awakening the lost tribes of the House of Israel. As well as gentiles who seek and search for truth!
John 21:15-17
John 21:15-17
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