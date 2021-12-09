BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT - They Never Thought She Was Going To Lose, Public Awakening Game Over, Tick Tock – Ep. 2647
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
350 views • December 09, 2021
X22 REPORT -Ep. 2647 Dec 8, 2021
They Never Thought She Was Going To Lose, Public Awakening Game Over, Tick Tock

The [DS] is now struggling to maintain the entire narrative. The evidence of treason, corruption and crimes against humanity is now coming out. Trump is ready and prepared to take the bull horn away from the [DS]. [HRC] panics and reads or acceptance speech from the 2016 election. They never thought she would lose, she never thought she would lose and lose they did. Trump caught them all and with his new social media platform the people are going to see the truth without censorship, fake news interference, public awakening is game over for the [DS].

Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy