X22 REPORT - They Never Thought She Was Going To Lose, Public Awakening Game Over, Tick Tock – Ep. 2647

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They Never Thought She Was Going To Lose, Public Awakening Game Over, Tick Tock
The [DS] is now struggling to maintain the entire narrative. The evidence of treason, corruption and crimes against humanity is now coming out. Trump is ready and prepared to take the bull horn away from the [DS]. [HRC] panics and reads or acceptance speech from the 2016 election. They never thought she would lose, she never thought she would lose and lose they did. Trump caught them all and with his new social media platform the people are going to see the truth without censorship, fake news interference, public awakening is game over for the [DS].
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All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.