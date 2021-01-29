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Insider In White House Meetings With President Exposes Deep State Traitors In Washington D.C.
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60 views • January 29, 2021
Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what he witnessed in the White House meeting with General Flynn where he was claimed to have called for a martial law takeover.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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