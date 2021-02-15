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ANCIENT HISTORY NEWS: KNOW THY ENEMY - How Earth came under control of the Draco 16,500 years ago- Global Marshall Law
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166 views • February 15, 2021
Know Thy Enemy UTube Channel presents a video with ancient history on how the world was structured by entities about which most of the world's population has NEVER be taught.
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmikupk9cQU
KNOW THY ENEMY UTube Channel with many more VERY INTERESTING videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmqpCHQ6SqmABvKrInOnRyg
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmikupk9cQU
KNOW THY ENEMY UTube Channel with many more VERY INTERESTING videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmqpCHQ6SqmABvKrInOnRyg
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