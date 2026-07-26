Genesis 38:1 to 30 Judah's Transgression and Confession

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Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Genesis, covering chapter 38 and verses 1 to 30 from the King James Bible. In this chapter we look at Judah and see his transgression, but also his confession of his sin. We also see how the lineage of the Messiah comes through Judah's descendants to David and then ultimately to Jesus Christ.