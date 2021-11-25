Southern California Mayor Bill Wells Takes a Stand Against “Totalitarian” Vaccine Mandates and Restrictions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/17/2021 El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells denounced that the tyrannical vaccine mandates and restrictions are nothing more than a kind of totalitarian power grab, and asked the police not to enforce these “unconstitutional” mandates because we all take an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States.