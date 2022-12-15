Quo Vadis





Dec 13, 2022

In this video we share Prophecies on the Chastisement and the Salvation of Souls.





The frightening prophecies from credible mystics; many of them living in our days- revolve around a major mission: the saving of everlasting souls, that part of us that survives physical death to live on without end, finally in either Heaven or hell (meantime probably in Purgatory for most until the Last Judgment).





And so it helps to pick up from no less than Our Lord Jesus Christ on how to save our souls from hell, regardless of chastisements.





The Bible is there, and so is the Church, but in His mercy, Jesus has also given us more details thru mystics, including saints.





In this regard, I cite again Mystic Maria Valtorta (1897-1961) whose work, titled The Poem of Man-God, was recommended for reading by Saint Padre Pio and was also among the three books that Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta always perused.





From Valtorta’s writings, I share the following quote from Our Lord, to inspire us towards the everlasting:





“Everything you own on earth is something that dies with the flesh. You cannot take anything into the next life.





But the spirit remains, in fact the spirit goes before you.





It is the spirit that appears before the Judge and receives the first sentence.





It is in the spirit that will rouse the flesh at the hour of the last Judgment and quicken it to hear the decree that shall make them happy together or cursed together.





The flesh will experience centuries or moments of death before its resurrection, but the spirit experiences only one death and from it, it does not rise again. ”





Add to this what the Blessed Mother told Pedro Regis on December 5, 2022, as she counsels us to embrace our personal crosses and keep faith regardless of the trials to come. Our Mother said:





“Dear children, courage!





There is no victory without the cross.





My Jesus has overcome the world.





Trust in Him and all will turn out well for you.





Give your best in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you and you will be rich in faith.





It is in this life, and not in any other, that you must testify that you belong to Jesus.





Everything in this life will pass, but the grace of God within you will be eternal.





“You are heading for a painful future, but you are not alone.





Whatever happens, remain in the truth. When all seems lost, God’s victory will come for the righteous.





Onward!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Amen.





Be at peace. ”





Many of the messages being relayed to us by Catholic mystics appeal to the faithful to hold on to their old Catechism and keep faith, implying strongly that that the Church is now facing most serious departures from its traditional ways.





Such was the tenor of the message of Our Blessed Mother to Gisella Cardia on September 12, 2022. The message states:





“My daughter, thank you for having welcomed me in prayer. Now the time of battle has come: you have given birth to a humanity without God, you have allowed an idol to enter in place of God in the Church and have worshipped it in His place.





“My children, be united in the true doctrine of the faith without losing heart; open your hearts to the Holy Spirit, be constant and be warriors.





For you, this will be a cause of marginalization and persecution, but do not be afraid: my Son will intervene.





I am near you every day and will preserve you from the scourges.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen. ”





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





