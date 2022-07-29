CDC Emails To Twitter Prove Illegal Collusion

When will the government face the consequences of their actions?



Dr. Jane Ruby joins to talk about the Biden Administrations BRIBERY to BigTech platforms to censor “misinformation”!

This is SICK.

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