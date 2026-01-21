Who Is This That Commands The Storm

And his disciples came to him, and awoke him, saying, Lord, save us: we perish.





Here we have seasoned fishermen who know every inch of that Sea and this was something they had never seen?





26 And he saith unto them, Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith? Then he arose, and rebuked the winds and the sea; and there was a great calm.





This calm happened immediately, Jesus spoke and the water became still as glass.





27 But the men marveled, saying, What manner of man is this, that even the winds and the sea obey him?

God Almighty, that’s who, And He can still your storms too.