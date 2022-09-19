The Spued Out Church (Pt. 1) 2:15 Workman's Podcast #35

On this episode, Bro. Reynolds preaches on "The Spued Out Church", which is the Laodicean church. Please watch to find out what this church is all about.
""Dallas" written and sung by Bro. Michael Jenkins, lead singer and guitar player for the Gospel Plowboys. This song is based on a true story.
""Sing To Me Of Heaven" instrumental played by Bro. John Varney
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.