American Life Insurance Showed a 40% Increase in ‘All-Cause Deaths’ Among 18–49 Individuals in 2021

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https://gnews.org/post/p15i80b44
02/03/2022 Dr. Kelly Victory, an Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, explained that a previous study from the US life insurance companies showed a 40% increase in deaths from all-causes in the 18-49 year old group, and three career military physicians found from the military database that there is a significant uptick in certain serious medical conditions in 2021 compared to the five year averages from 2016 to 2020, including things like heart attack, blood clots to the lung, miscarriages, those sorts of things