Angry Palestinians take to the streets in the Occupied West Bank to Denounce Israel's Assassination of Hamas deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut Attack

Angry Palestinians take to the streets in the occupied West Bank to denounce Israel's assassination of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

The Washington Post, citing the Pentagon, claims that it was Israel that carried out the operation to eliminate Salah al-Arouri in Beirut.



A tough response from Hezbollah is expected. Residents of Israeli settlements on the border with Lebanon are advised to stay in shelters.

After Israel killed the deputy head of the Hamas politburo, the Palestinians suspended all negotiations with Israel on the exchange of hostages. With the current course of the Netanyahu government, it is obvious that a significant part of the hostages are unlikely to survive to be returned to Israel.



Israeli demands for the return and exchange of hostages will continue to put increasing pressure on the Netanyahu government.






