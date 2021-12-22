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When harlot Church blames LGBT aliens but not themselves who released them, judgment falls upon them
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62 views • December 22, 2021
“The parable of the dummy who opens the lion cage”: Western feminist nations' harlot Church religious Christians, who rebel against women's head coverings to remove spiritual protection and release all the NWO LGBTPB demon avatar elites from the abyss, are like a dummy that opens the lion cage and blames the LGBTPB lions for eating them & corrupting society & exterminating them.
When the Western feminist nations’ women’s head coverings rebelling” “Bible redefining” “spiritual protection removing” harlot Church religious Christian freak hordes blames the LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) aliens for corrupting society, but not themselves who released these LGBTPB fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera NWO globalist elites from the abyss, then God’s judgment comes upon them and the house of God first at the hands of the LGBTPB aliens who start exterminating the harlot Church and religious Christians (who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels), as they die left and right from their LGBTPB Satanist biochemical weapon assassinations, and the pastors are either too blind or cowardly traitors to speak that truth to their donators and tell them to repent. This is true stupidity. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Satan Lucifer’s 4 step process in exterminating and replacing the human specie with his billions of LGBTPB nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites
Step 1
Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freaks redefine Bible verses and rebel against women’s head coverings and release all the LGBTPB demons from the abyss.
Step 2
LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) Luciferian Satanist NWO fallen angels and nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites takes over humans’ society.
Step 3
Religious Christian freak hordes, who released LGBTPB aliens to take over their society and earth and 3rd dimensional realm, now blame the LGBTPB globalist elites for corrupting society.
Step 4
“Women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freak hordes and their Western feminist nations are replaced and destroyed by their LGBTPB elites.
The religious Christians are condoning all of this to take place by continuing to remain silent of all of this, because they do not want to be considered lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac legalist Bible-literalist misogynist bigots by church donators or get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes. They are cowardly traitors to God.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5oAcWYPHgrQl/
See video (just add “Brighteon” in _______):
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
When the Western feminist nations’ women’s head coverings rebelling” “Bible redefining” “spiritual protection removing” harlot Church religious Christian freak hordes blames the LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) aliens for corrupting society, but not themselves who released these LGBTPB fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera NWO globalist elites from the abyss, then God’s judgment comes upon them and the house of God first at the hands of the LGBTPB aliens who start exterminating the harlot Church and religious Christians (who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels), as they die left and right from their LGBTPB Satanist biochemical weapon assassinations, and the pastors are either too blind or cowardly traitors to speak that truth to their donators and tell them to repent. This is true stupidity. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Satan Lucifer’s 4 step process in exterminating and replacing the human specie with his billions of LGBTPB nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites
Step 1
Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freaks redefine Bible verses and rebel against women’s head coverings and release all the LGBTPB demons from the abyss.
Step 2
LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) Luciferian Satanist NWO fallen angels and nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites takes over humans’ society.
Step 3
Religious Christian freak hordes, who released LGBTPB aliens to take over their society and earth and 3rd dimensional realm, now blame the LGBTPB globalist elites for corrupting society.
Step 4
“Women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freak hordes and their Western feminist nations are replaced and destroyed by their LGBTPB elites.
The religious Christians are condoning all of this to take place by continuing to remain silent of all of this, because they do not want to be considered lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac legalist Bible-literalist misogynist bigots by church donators or get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes. They are cowardly traitors to God.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5oAcWYPHgrQl/
See video (just add “Brighteon” in _______):
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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