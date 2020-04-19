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Το θρυλικό "1984" του ΤΖΩΡΤΖ ΟΡΓΟΥΕΛ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΣΑ ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΟΥΝ ΤΩΡΑ!
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519 views • April 19, 2020
ΜΕ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥΣ ΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΣΦΟΡΑ ΓΙΑ ΣΑΣ Η ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΘΡΥΛΟΣ:1984" του ΤΖΩΡΤΖ ΟΡΓΟΥΕΛ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΣΑ ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΟΥΝ ΤΩΡΑ!
Η ταινία 1984 βασίζεται στο ομώνυμο βιβλίο του Τζώρτζ Όργουελ που έγραψε το 1948 και ΠΡΟΒΛΕΨΕ ΟΣΑ ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΟΥΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΑΜΕΣΟ ΜΕΛΛΟΝ!!!...ΜΗΝ ΤΗΝ ΧΑΣΕΤΕ!
Η ταινία 1984 βασίζεται στο ομώνυμο βιβλίο του Τζώρτζ Όργουελ που έγραψε το 1948 και ΠΡΟΒΛΕΨΕ ΟΣΑ ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΟΥΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΑΜΕΣΟ ΜΕΛΛΟΝ!!!...ΜΗΝ ΤΗΝ ΧΑΣΕΤΕ!
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