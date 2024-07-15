BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Start Making Every Moment of Your Life Meaningful
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
29 views • 9 months ago

Key Lesson:  Nothing in real life actually works against us, other than when our sleeping mind starts resisting its own imagined conclusions.

Join Guy Finley every Saturday morning at 8am (PT) on Insight Timer for a free 30-minute insightful talk.  Go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

To register for Guy's ongoing FREE ONLINE letting go classes every Wednesday evening 6pm (PT) and Sunday mornings at 9:30am (PT), go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

To check out Guy's website, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org

To help us by making a donation of any size, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/donate

Thank you...and hope to see you online!



