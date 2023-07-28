Corrupt Biden Admin + Democrats DENY RFK Jr Secret Service Protection

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced after a lengthy look at request for Secret Service protection from RFK Junior, stated that they would deny such protection.This corrupt administration is denying a leading presidential contender, who they demonize, Secret Service protection, because they are utterly corrupt and issuing a shot across the bow not to challenge the power of the establishment.

Someone needs to be elected who will throw out these corrupt deep state actors.

