ABBY MARTIN INTERVIEW - GAZA FIGHTS FOR FREEDOM (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Last American Vagabond at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/g2mHXCHNk7Q/



Joining me today is someone that I greatly respect, in fact one of the few that years ago inspired me to do what I do today. She recently released a fantastic documentary entitled "Gaza Fights For Freedom," that exposes, in HD, all the lies being regularly told by the Israeli government, and that which are regularly and blindly supported by the complicit US government. Here to discuss that documentary and the plight of the Palestinian people in general is Abby Martin.





Gaza Fights For Freedom

https://gazafightsforfreedom.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pc1NxW5loTk





