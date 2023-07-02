ABBY MARTIN INTERVIEW - GAZA FIGHTS FOR FREEDOM (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Last American Vagabond at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g2mHXCHNk7Q/
Joining me today is someone that I greatly respect, in fact one of the few that years ago inspired me to do what I do today. She recently released a fantastic documentary entitled "Gaza Fights For Freedom," that exposes, in HD, all the lies being regularly told by the Israeli government, and that which are regularly and blindly supported by the complicit US government. Here to discuss that documentary and the plight of the Palestinian people in general is Abby Martin.
Gaza Fights For Freedom
https://gazafightsforfreedom.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pc1NxW5loTk
Abby Martin's Links:
https://www.minds.com/abbymartin
http://theempirefiles.tv/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG29FnXZm4F5U8xpqs1cs1Q
https://twitter.com/empirefiles?lang=en
https://twitter.com/AbbyMartin
https://www.facebook.com/JournalistAbbyMartin/
Empire Files (Israel):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUZaR3op1qw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxvNZisaB8E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sGSRLrE-is&t=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yV1HwG1_phs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1e_dbsVQrk4
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond
Steemit: https..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.