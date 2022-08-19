Most Americans Are Unaware That the Unrestricted Warfare That the CCP Has Been Engaging In for Decades Has Caused Debilitating Effects on the United States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1ach8e74
08/17/2022 Frank Gaffney: Most Americans are unaware of the unrestricted warfare that the Chinese Communist Party has been engaging in for decades, let alone that it is having such a debilitating effect on our country. America must confront the CCP threats against us ‘Internally And Externally’