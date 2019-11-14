WOW! Amazing Agriculture Technology !! Chili Peppers farming

The Future Of Agriculture - Amazing Agriculture Technology - Sweet & Chili Peppers



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Amazing Agriculture Technology - Future Farming with Chili Peppers.





((Video For Chili Peppers Farming))



Beginner Guide to Growing Chili Peppers

Chili Farming Detailed Information Guide

How to Grow Best Chilies

A Simple Chili Farming Business Plan

Chili Cultivation Information Guide

Chili Farming Detailed Information Guide

Tips of Chili Farming Properly

Chili pepper plant life cycle



For Chili Farming

1) First Steps

Growing chilies from seed

For the best and hottest chillies, start sowing indoors as early as January - the hottest varieties often need the longest growing period. Chillies need plenty of warmth to germinate so invest in a heated propagator for the windowsill or use a warm airing cupboard and cover with a plastic bag. Sow Chilli pepper seeds on the surface of a moist, free-draining, seed compost and cover with a fine sprinkling of compost or vermiculite. Place seed trays in a propagator at a temperature of 18-25C (64-77F) until germination, which usually takes 7-10 days. Once germinated, chillies can be moved to a warm, sunny windowsill or a heated greenhouse. Keep the compost evenly moist but take care not to let it get soaking wet



2) 2nd Step For Chili Farming

Transplanting chili pepper plants



When chilli seedlings are large enough to handle, transplant them into individual 7.5cm (3") pots of compost and grow them on until all risk of frost has passed and they are large enough to be transplanted in their final positions. From an early sowing this will normally be from May onwards in most parts of the UK. You can grow chillies in pots undercover in a warm greenhouse, conservatory, or polytunnel. Alternatively grow chillies in a sheltered, sunny position outdoors. Transplant them into grow bags (3 per growbag) or individually into 2 litre containers. When growing your own chilli plants outdoors, gradually acclimatise them to outdoor conditions over a period of 7 to 10 days. Once acclimatised, transplant them into well prepared beds of fertile, moist, well drained soil. Space chilli pepper plants at a distance of 50cm (20") apart. If you are short of space, try growing chillies indoors on a sunny windowsill.



3) 3rd Step Of Farming

Plastic Shed



4) Feed Chilies



5) 5th Steps



Chillies require warmth and long sunny days to ripen properly. From an early sowing, this should not be a problem, but later sowings in the UK may leave your peppers feeling the chill as summer days begin to shorten. If your crop has yet to ripen, bring your plants indoors and let them ripen on a warm sunny windowsill. Harvest chillies singly by cutting them from the plant with secateurs. Chilli peppers grown outdoors must be harvested before the first frosts.



6) 6th Steps

Harvesting chilies

Chillies require warmth and long sunny days to ripen properly. From an early sowing, this should not be a problem, but later sowings in the UK may leave your peppers feeling the chill as summer days begin to shorten. If your crop has yet to ripen, bring your plants indoors and let them ripen on a warm sunny windowsill. Harvest chillies singly by cutting them from the plant with secateurs. Chilli peppers grown outdoors must be harvested before the first frosts.



7) 7th Steps

Storing chilies

If your chilli crop is particularly successful you may want to store some for later. Chillies can easily be dried or frozen. Drying Chilli peppers - Simply use a needle to thread the stem of each chilli pepper together to that they form a string of peppers then hang them in a warm, well ventilated spot and let the air dry them out. This process can take 4 or 5 weeks. Freezing Chilli peppers - Chillies can be frozen in freezer bags straight from the plant without any further preparation. Although the flavour of hot chilli peppers will be retained, the flesh will be slightly soft when defrosted so frozen chillies are best used in cooked dishes.