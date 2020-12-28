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Yet another severe reaction among health professionals
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522 views • December 28, 2020
Jason Bermas, December 28, 2020
Studies show vitamin supplements crucial to fighting COVID-19
https://www.fox26houston.com/video/883617
Jason
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrigademediamonth18
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
PayPal - [email protected]
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
Studies show vitamin supplements crucial to fighting COVID-19
https://www.fox26houston.com/video/883617
Jason
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrigademediamonth18
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
PayPal - [email protected]
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
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