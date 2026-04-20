‘He was fully aware of the risks. He was fully aware that it was a betrayal of his explicit promises for 10 years’ - Buckley & Tucker Carlson, Clip 1

Trump started Iran war ‘AGAINST HIS WILL’ — Tucker Carlson, with younger brother Buckley, former speech writer for Trump.

‘Clearly, he felt he had no choice’

‘He was fully aware of the risks. He was fully aware that it was a betrayal of his explicit promises for 10 years’ - Clip 1

"Buckley Carlson: Writing Trump's Speeches, Trump's Shocking Texts to MTG and the Epstein Cover-up - Tucker Carlson", Title, April 20, 2026

Only someone who wrote speeches for Donald Trump in 2015, voted for him three times and lost friends defending him can fully understand how painful the current betrayal is. Uncle Buck explains.

Here's the full episode if you care to watch it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1v7qwoCVV4