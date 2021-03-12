[BANNED VIDEO] WARNING FROM JESUS: MARK OF THE BEAST WILL CHANGE YOUR DNA FOREVER! (GWENDOLEN SONG)

This video is taken down by YouTube within an hour. They are censoring any topic that relates to coming against vaccine or 5G. Sister Gwendolen addresses the confusion about whether the vaccine is the mark of the beast or not. Are people doomed to hell fire once they inject that needle in their arms?



Friends, the enemy never sleeps. He is LIKE a lion. He is up all night working. Are you working harder for the LORD JESUS also? Are you up praying all through the night? Do you do a prayer watch? Are you preaching the everlasting gospel to loved ones? It will be against the law to do so in the days coming. Be a seed sower of the gospel while you can! Much love. seho and g.