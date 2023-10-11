Create New Account
Midnight Ride: Hellfire Club - Satan's Change Agents
Alex Hammer
Published 14 hours ago

Join us live every Saturday night on NYSTV: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PSTDavid Carrico and Jon Pounders


Brace yourselves for an intellectually stimulating journey that challenges perceptions and expands horizons, all within the enigmatic confines of the Hellfire Club. David and Jon will be navigating the fine line between light and shadow, encouraging viewers to question the status quo and explore the depths of their walk with Christ Jesus.


