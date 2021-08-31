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Dr. Vernon Coleman | Hospitals Aren't Safe for Sick People ~ Coleman's 6th Law of Medicine
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650 views • August 31, 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman | Hospitals Aren't Safe for Sick People ~ Coleman's 6th Law of Medicine
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/colemans-6th-law-medicine
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains what is wrong with modern hospitals and why they aren't suitable for sick people.
For new videos and articles, please go to https://www.vernoncoleman.org
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
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Discern for Yourself.
DISCLAIMER: THIS CHANNEL DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE
The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images , videos and other material contained on this channel are for informational purposes only. No material on this site is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this channel.
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/colemans-6th-law-medicine
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains what is wrong with modern hospitals and why they aren't suitable for sick people.
For new videos and articles, please go to https://www.vernoncoleman.org
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Discern for Yourself.
DISCLAIMER: THIS CHANNEL DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE
The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images , videos and other material contained on this channel are for informational purposes only. No material on this site is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this channel.
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