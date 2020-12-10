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The YouTube PURGE Fascism Marches On: Medical Misinfo Alleged To BAN Dollar Vigilante/ Jeff Berwick
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56 views • December 10, 2020
YouTube Banned 8k Channels This Qtr: Bans Vaccines, Elections & More. Corrupt AF; Hides 9/11 TRUTH
Jeff's Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dollar_vigilante/
https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
https://dollarvigilante.com/
https://flote.app/jberwick
This is where I can speak my mind:
https://www.bitchute.com/timtruth/
https://lbry.tv/@TimTruth:b
https://flote.app/TimTruth1
To support the channel and get all my research: sign up for https://GroupDiscover.com (coupon code for 50% off recurring discount: noforcedmeds limited time only)
Jeff's Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dollar_vigilante/
https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
https://dollarvigilante.com/
https://flote.app/jberwick
This is where I can speak my mind:
https://www.bitchute.com/timtruth/
https://lbry.tv/@TimTruth:b
https://flote.app/TimTruth1
To support the channel and get all my research: sign up for https://GroupDiscover.com (coupon code for 50% off recurring discount: noforcedmeds limited time only)
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